In a statement to National File, American Airlines admitted that they booted a two-year-old child off of a flight for not wearing a mask, despite the mother saying he had an asthma attack.

National File broke on Tuesday on the story of Amanda Pendarvis, who was kicked off a flight on Monday because her two-year-old son, who was having an asthma attack, was unable to properly wear his face mask. As National File reported: In upsetting footage posted to Instagram by Pendarvis, her son can be seen crying and not wanting to wear the mask due to his inability to breathe. Despite allegedly showing the American Airlines attendant his negative COVID test, and informing him that he has asthma, the flight attendant “did not care” that Waylon was “literally hyperventilating.” As a result, the plane was turned around and the family were escorted off by police officers. “I was not refusing a mask, nor did I even say I wouldn’t try to keep a mask on my son,” Pendarvis confirmed. Despite the flight attendant announcing the incident to the whole plane, describing her son as a “non-compliant traveler,” the majority of passengers did not speak up about what was […]