Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Gen. Mark Milley might have committed treason when he phoned China’s People’s Liberal Army General Li Zuocheng that he would give him a heads up if the US ever attacked the country. Milley was apparently so concerned that we would go to war with China in the waning days of the Trump administration. Katie wrote about it today. The Washington Post had the scoop: In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army, that the United States would not strike, according to a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward and national political reporter Robert Costa.

One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election that unseated President Trump, and the other on Jan. 8, 2021.

“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”

In the book’s account, Milley went so far as to pledge he would alert his counterpart in the […]