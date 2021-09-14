A genealogist who recently conducted a thorough review of President Joe Biden’s heritage has discovered that some of the politician’s ancestors owned African-Americans slaves.

Alexander Bannerman — who along with presidential lineage expert Gary Boyd Roberts co-authored an article on Biden’s ancestry for this year’s winter issue of American Ancestors — told Politico recently that two of Biden’s great-great-great-grandfathers were slave owners in Maryland in the 1800s.

According to the news outlet, the genealogist made the discovery while searching through census records and slave schedules from Maryland. Here’s more from the Politico report: [Bannerman] pointed to Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather, Jesse Robinett, who enslaved two people in Allegany County, Maryland, in the 1800 census. Another 3rd-great-grandfather, Thomas Randle, enslaved a 14-year-old male in the 1st District of Baltimore County, Maryland, in 1850, he said, citing census records and slave schedules, which were separate headcounts of slaves conducted alongside the census in 1850 and 1860.

In 1860, census records show that Randle and his family had moved to Baltimore County’s 13th District, Bannerman said, and an 1860 slave schedule for the 13th District again shows Randle enslaving a single man. (The spelling of Randle varies in some records, as is common for that period, and […]