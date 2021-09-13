California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election on Tuesday, but the fix is in.

The Democrats are pulling out all the stops to keep California Governor Newsom in the chair after more than 1.5 million people signed a petition to boot him out of office. The recall election is this Tuesday, September 14, and the Democrats are cheating six ways to Sunday.

Countless Republicans in the San Fernando Valley had trouble casting their recall ballots and were told they had already voted – even though they had not.

TRENDING: According to VAERS Website: There Were 3,296 COVID Vaccine Deaths in US Since July 24 – Or an Average of 70 Deaths per Day

Voters were forced to fill out provisional ballots after they were told the computers showed they already cast their ballots.

The provisional ballots are not being counted according to an anonymous whistleblower in the California Secretary of State’s office.The Gateway Pundit spoke to Rachel Hamm, a conservative running for California Secretary of State and her focus is on free, fair, and transparent elections.Rachel Hamm said according to the whistleblower, the provisional ballots aren’t being counted and poll watchers are being blocked from observing the adjudication process.There used […]