Let me introduce you to Sheryl Gay Stolberg. She’s the New York Times health policy correspondent, and she likes to make up rights willy nilly. Here she is talking with MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski saying that getting vaccinated is not a personal choice (it is actually) and that she has a right not to be killed by an infectious disease (she doesn’t). NYT health reporter @SherylNYT: “Getting vaccinated is not a personal choice, it’s not. It’s something that we do f… https://t.co/9JCYIRwDEC — Tom Elliott (@Tom Elliott) 1631529432.0 Once more with feeling, if the vaccination doesn’t protect you from those who do not have the vaccination, then what the heck is the point of the vaccination? Why is no one asking this question to such broad assertions like the ones Mika and Sheryl are making above? Also check out: Fauci is Finally Asked About People with Natural COVID Immunity and Fauci Says You Need to be Vaccinated to Fly .

Secondly, you do not have the right to not “get killed by an infectious disease.” Let’s not confuse the right to live with the right to not die. You do not have the right to live forever and only die of […]