Muhammad Ali once said, “It ain’t bragging if you can back it up.” So, I’m gonna brag. I’ve got the best track record of political predictions anywhere on radio or TV.

I talk three hours a day on the radio with my show, “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered,” on USA Radio Network. I also hosted 750 episodes of my own talk show for three years on Newsmax TV.

I’ve written literally thousands of newspaper columns and commentaries over the past decade. And I’ve written 14 books.

My 15th book comes out on Thursday: “The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book.” My book gives away the hard-to-find contact info that will enable 80 million Trump voters to hound, protest and boycott the top 100-plus “woke” companies. With this book, if any company goes woke, we will make you go broke.

Altogether, I may be on the record publicly more than any political oddsmaker, analyst or host in America. I’ve made literally thousands of predictions. I’m batting at least .990. I’ve gotten maybe a half-dozen predictions wrong out of thousands.

So, here's my prediction for the California governor's recall election:Gov. Gavin Newsom will be recalled, […]