AP Photo/Susan Walsh So says Rolling Stone , which reports that the president has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he’s ready to start lobbying moderate Democrats like Joe Manchin to support “reforming” the filibuster in order to pass the “For The People Act”; a sweeping bill that, in the words of the Wall St. Journal , would “grease the Democratic voting machine nationwide and restrict political opposition.”

According to Rolling Stone , Biden has gone so far as to tell Schumer, “Chuck, you tell me when you need me to start making phone calls.” Publicly, there are two centrist Democrats who have stated their opposition to changing or abolishing the filibuster, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Activist groups and fellow Democratic senators say Manchin and Sinema are the likely 49th and 50th votes both on any voting-rights legislation and especially any filibuster reforms. Sources say both senators are likely targets for when Biden launches his final push to pass a compromise version of the For the People Act. “I think there’s a clear recognition the president will have a role to play in bringing this over the finish line, and if in […]