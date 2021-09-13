An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus. From the beginning, our effectiveness in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic has been hampered by a stubborn reluctance to pause and consider whether policies and practices are actually working.

Once science is declared and a path chosen, there’s little room for adjusting course. All that matters is control and conformity.

We’ve hit that point again with vaccines.

There’s no question that mass vaccinations are the surest way out of this COVID horror house. If everyone who can took the vaccine, this pandemic would be on its way to history.

But it shouldn’t be heresy to acknowledge that everyone may not need to get the shot.

Natural immunity has never received the respect it deserves as a weapon against COVID. Now a strong scientific case is building that if you’ve had the virus, you may not need the vaccine.Scientists in Israel finally gave natural immunity the attention it deserves, comparing those who caught the virus sometime during the pandemic with those who have taken two shots of a vaccine.While both groups were extremely unlikely to contract COVID, those who were vaccinated had a six-fold greater chance of getting the virus than their unvaccinated peers who’d […]