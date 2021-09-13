An infected patient in quarantine lying in bed in hospital, coronavirus. From the beginning, our effectiveness in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic has been hampered by a stubborn reluctance to pause and consider whether policies and practices are actually working.
Once science is declared and a path chosen, there’s little room for adjusting course. All that matters is control and conformity.
We’ve hit that point again with vaccines.
There’s no question that mass vaccinations are the surest way out of this COVID horror house. If everyone who can took the vaccine, this pandemic would be on its way to history.
But it shouldn’t be heresy to acknowledge that everyone may not need to get the shot.
Natural immunity has never received the respect it deserves as a weapon against COVID. Now a strong scientific case is building that if you’ve had the virus, you may not need the vaccine.Scientists in Israel finally gave natural immunity the attention it deserves, comparing those who caught the virus sometime during the pandemic with those who have taken two shots of a vaccine.While both groups were extremely unlikely to contract COVID, those who were vaccinated had a six-fold greater chance of getting the virus than their unvaccinated peers who’d […]
Read the whole story at www.gopusa.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post