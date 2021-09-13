The elites are laughing at you. The demons who handed over Afghanistan to the Taliban and then armed them for good measure took part in the 20-year anniversary ceremony of the 9-11 Attacks on Saturday. They stood, masked , in somber silence to remember the dead at Ground Zero.
Nancy Pelosi and the rest virtue signaled for the cameras.
But as soon as the photos were over Nancy Pelosi whipped off the mask.
