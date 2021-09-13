Data from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) shows that US coronavirus death rates in the first ten days of September 2021 are nearly twice as high as they were during the first ten days of September 2020, months before the first coronavirus vaccine received emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 11.

The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US appears to be nearly twice as deadly as the second wave, which occurred months before hundreds of millions of people received vaccinations for coronavirus. According to data from the CDC, US coronavirus death rates in the first ten days September 2021 are nearly twice as high as they were during the first ten days of September 2020. (READ MORE: CDC Director Admits Those Who Were ‘Vaccinated Early’ At ‘Increased Risk Of SEVERE Disease,’ Vaccine Effectiveness Is ‘Waning’) From September 1 to September 10 of 2020, US COVID-19 daily deaths never exceeded 960, according to the CDC data . From September 1 to September 10 of 2021, the daily death rates are as high as 1,860. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the first emergency use authorization (EUA) for the […]