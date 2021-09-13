Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears remotely on a TV monitor to answer questions from the House Foreign Affairs Committee about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. / PHOTO: Associated Press (Headline USA) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday attempted to evade harsh Republican criticism of the handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan , saying the Biden administration inherited a deal with the Taliban to end the war, but no plan for carrying it out.

It was one of several controversial statements Blinken has made that appeared to deflect the role of the current administration while painting what was clearly an overly rosy picture of the circumstances surrounding the debacle.

The denials from Blinken, Biden and other top officials have led to a deepening credibility crisis that extends beyond the Afghanistan issues into other aspects of the Democrat administration’s agenda.

In a sometimes contentious hearing Monday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Blinken sought to blunt lawmakers’ barbs about the administration’s role in the quick collapse of the Afghan government and, more specifically, the State Department’s failure to evacuate Americans and others.

Blinken echoed White House talking points blaming the Trump administration for the situation that President Joe Biden inherited in Afghanistan. […]