Senator Joe Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday and fired back at New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her claims that he has “weekly huddles” with Exxon executives “totally false.”

“I don’t know that young lady that well, I really don’t,” responded Manchin. “I met her one time between sets here, but that’s it. We’ve not had any conversations. She’s speculating and saying things.”

Manchin was on CNN to explain his concerns with the Democrat proposed $3.5 trillion plan, saying he will not support even half that amount.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accused Manchin in a tweet of “killing people” and that he had “weekly huddles w/ Exxon.” Ocasio-Cortez continued to blame Manchin for giving “lobbyists their pen to write so-called bipartisan fossil fuel bills.” “Sick of this ‘bipartisan’ corruption that masquerades as clear-eyed moderation.”

Manchin denied her claims, saying: “I keep my door open for everybody. That’s totally false.”

“Those type of superlatives, it’s just awful. And continue to divide, divide divide,” he said.