Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) , the GOP leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.
During their discussion, McCaul confirmed that China is looking to take control of the abandoned Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.
McCaul also told Maria that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is now barking orders at Joe Biden. The Russian president told Biden he against any US base in the Central Asian “Stan” region. Joe Biden is now leading from behind — the Taliban, China AND Russia!
What will it take to get Republicans off their butts and demanding this dangerous man resign from office?
