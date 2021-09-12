Here’s one that won’t be covered by Democrat-loving mainstream media. Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and actress Rose McGowan are holding a press conference Sunday to reveal a bombshell about California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer.

According to McGowan, Jennifer Siebel Newsom contacted her on behalf of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein to broken a deal in which McGowan would take a bribe for her silence. McGowan was one of Weinstein’s many sexual assault victims.

Sunday @ 1pm, Rose McGowan and I holding a press conference. Rose will detail how Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer, attempted to bribe and silence her from speaking out about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuses. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 12, 2021

ATTN:@nytimes @washingtonpost @latimes @CNN@sacbee_news Rose McGowan, an alleged Weinstein assault victim, says Newsom’s wife called her in 2017 to broker a deal for Boies to make the story go away. McGowan and I hold a press conference at 1pm PT. Photo from @MailOnline pic.twitter.com/1owOfroGlC — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 12, 2021

According to Fox News:

Actress Rose McGowan will appear alongside Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder to address the media Sunday afternoon, two days before the state’s recall election in which Elder is trying to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

McGowan claims that six months before she came forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Newsom’s wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom reached out to her relaying a message from Weinstein’s attorney David Boies.

“So this woman, I don’t know, some blonde lady name with the last name of the Newsom, cold-calls me, and was like, David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy,'” McGowan told Dave Rubin on the Rubin Report YouTube show.

Elder said that he does not know if McGowan’s allegations are true, but he told Fox LA that McGowan “has produced emails that were sent to her from Gavin Newsom’s wife.”

"It's a double standard."@larryelder brings up allegations made by @rosemcgowan against Jennifer Newsom. "I don't know if it's true…but if that allegation was made about my significant other…it would be all over the place….the mainstream media doesn't give a damn." pic.twitter.com/Nu7jfV5qf5 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) September 11, 2021

The Washington Free Beacon reported that according to financial disclosures, Newsom has accepted pricey bottles of wine from Boies, including in 2017, roughly six weeks after the publication of a New Yorker report that Boies tried to dig up dirt on Weinstein accusers, including McGowan.

McGowan, a lifelong Democrat who in recent years has been getting “red-pilled” by the perverse treatment she receives from the left while being mostly embraced by the right, is known for bombastic statements that often turn out to be true. Assuming Elder’s camp vetted the documentation provided to them by McGowan, the press conference should be a bombshell. The only question is whether any local, state, or national news outlets will even cover it with the recall election in full swing and culminating on Tuesday.

Considering the shady elitist circles Gavin Newsom’s camp runs in, these allegations pass the smell test. Harvey Weinstein held much sway in the Democrat Party, especially in California. Did he call in a favor from the Newsom clan?

