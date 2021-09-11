Editor’s Commentary: We have no problem with posting fact-driven speculation, or “conspiracy theories” as most call it. If the last two years (two decades?) have taught us anything, it’s that there are definitely conspiracies in play all around us and most of the theories regarding these conspiracies must be explored. Too few are willing to do so, not because they’re too hard to believe but because most sites are beholden to the “misinformation” rules set by their Big Tech masters.

Every major leftist media site is beholden to Google, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon, and others. The sad part is that many if not most conservative media sites are just as beholden. They’re so dependent on the traffic from Big Tech’s teats that they cannot afford to rock the boat. We jumped off that boat long ago, so we can focus solely on the truth even if Google says Thou Shalt Not Speak Ill Of Vaccines Or Expose Voter Fraud.

Generally, the “fringe” content we publish is squarely grounded in reality. There was definitely massive, widespread voter fraud, for example. Only Jake Tapper fans are so indoctrinated they are unwilling to see it. Some can argue that the fraud was not enough to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, but any argument that there was not significant pro-Biden fraud at all is delusional or in bed with the scammers.

Despite this, the vast majority of conservative sites refuse to report much about the various audits or evidence of election fraud. Again, this is due to their dependence on Big Tech. The same can be said about Covid-19 “vaccines.” The narrative that these injections are safe and effective is so loaded with holes, it seems ludicrous that even pro-vaccine conservative sites can willfully ignore the science. Nevertheless, it’s happening because they cannot imagine moving forward without favor from Facebook et al.

That’s a long preface for the meat of the article. Speculation about the very existence of the Delta Variant is burgeoning. Even some of the fringiest sites have avoided this topic. Thankfully, Ethan Huff at Natural News has no qualms about it and we’re blessed to have his input below.

I’m not a scientist or a doctor and I do not have enough information to say definitively the Delta Variant does not exist. I know the theory is compelling, especially knowing that it fits perfectly with The Great Reset plan of perpetuating Pandemic Panic Theater. With general fear of Covid-19 starting to wane earlier this year, they needed a new boogeyman. It jibes with the actions and machinations of the powers-that-be that we’ve seen thus far.

Ethan’s article portrays this theory as demonstrable fact. I will post his article below without edit, but know that I’m not as dogmatic on the topic. The Delta Variant may be real or it may not be, but we know one thing for certain. The narrative surrounding the Delta Variant is loaded with lies. How deep you believe those lies go will determine how you feel about whether the Delta Variant is real or just a manufactured phantom.

Here’s Ethan’s article…

There Is No ‘Delta Variant’ – No Clinical Test Can Diagnose You With ‘Delta’ and the Entire Narrative Is a Media-Fabricated Scam

No matter what the media tries to get you to think, the fact remains that there is no such thing as a “Delta variant,” at least not as far as the currently available “tests” are concerned.

Besides the fact that PCR tests are completely fraudulent to begin with, hospitals are now refusing to show patients who supposedly test “positive” for the latest Delta variant their actual test results, which means there is no way to prove that anyone actually has it.

The reason, of course, is because the Delta variant does not exist and is merely a figment of people’s imaginations. And there certainly is not a test for something that does not exist because how could there be?

If anything, what they are calling the Delta variant or even “covid” in general is just vaccine damage and/or 5G poisoning under a different name. The real disease in all this is the drug, in other words – and the more people get that drug, the more disease there is going to be.

Doctors are just “guessing” about the Delta variant

Patty McMurray from 100percentfedup.com looked into this further by reaching out to her primary care physician to find out how medical personnel are supposedly testing for the Delta variant. This is what the doctor said:

“We’re just guessing that’s what it is because the Delta variant is so contagious.”

The mainstream media openly admits that American patients are not even allowed to know which variant they supposedly have. Health care workers are simply making things up and filling in the data sheets accordingly.

“That’s because sequencing tests have to be federally approved for results to be disclosed to doctors or patients, and most are not yet,” McMurray says.

“Lab scientists say the process of validating the tests for approval is too costly and time-consuming.”

A musician from San Francisco by the name of Sam Reider who is “fully vaccinated” learned this the hard way back in early summer when the California Department of Public Health notified him that he tested positive for Chinese Germs.

Reider was asked to take a second test at a local Kaiser Permanente facility and was later declared to have the Delta variant. When Reider asked to see proof, however, doctors told him that they could not provide this information.

“When I got the follow-up from Kaiser, they said it’s positive, but they didn’t have any of the sequencing information,” Reider told Business Insider. That “felt odd to me,” he added.

A New Jersey man named Ryan Forrest, also “fully vaccinated,” says he experienced much the same thing after testing positive following his attendance at a wedding.

“It would have been nice to know just for curiosity more than anything else,” Forrest told the media after being refused proof to show that he really contracted the Delta variant.

Many others have had similar experiences after supposedly testing positive for Delta. When they asked for proof, the testing facilities could not, or would not, provide the requested information.

The fact that so few people are asking questions about this is concerning but expected, seeing as how most people seem to just be going along with all the plandemic nonsense, no matter how crazy it is.

“Are vaccinated patients being denied information from tests performed on their bodies because ‘medical experts’ don’t want them to know they have the same type of COVID they were vaccinated against?” asks McMurray.

“Or is it because it would blow up the propaganda machine’s narrative that every American needs to be vaccinated to prevent becoming infected with the newest variants of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus?”

