During a Friday press briefing White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Operation Allies Welcome flights to America have been temporarily halted due to four cases of the measles found among Afghans who recently came into the U.S.
Psaki said that “Operation Allies Welcome flights into” America “have been temporarily paused at the request of the CDC and out of an abundance of caution because of 4 diagnosed cases of measles among Afghans who recently arrived in the United States. These individual are being quarantined in accordance with public health guidelines and the CDC has begun full contact tracing,” she said. “All arriving Afghans are currently required to be vaccinated for measles as a condition of entry,” she said, noting that Afghans at bases in America are getting immunizations including MMR , a reference to vaccination for the measles, mumps, and rubella. “We are also exploring measures to vaccinate people while they are still overseas. So that’s something we’re looking into.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the choice to stop the plane trips on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Associated Press , which noted that it was not clear from Psaki’s […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post