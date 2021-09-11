Image Credit: infowars During Thursday’s transmission of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, biologists Heather Heying & Bret Weinstein discussed the propaganda campaign against the Nobel Prize-winning drug ivermectin.
After Rogan announced last week he took ivermectin to treat his case of Covid , mainstream media attacked him and claimed he took “horse dewormer.” The top podcast host and comedian even threatened to sue CNN over the dishonest allegations.
Refusing to bow to the will of the establishment, Rogan talked with the pair of biologists about how safe and effective ivermectin actually is. Touching on ivermectin, Heying told Rogan’s audience, “It’s literally understood to have antibacterial and antiviral qualities and works against a lot of other RNA viruses like Zika and Dengue and Yellow Fever and no one is talking about that.”
She continued, “So, is it not as effective as some people think it is against Covid? Maybe, sure. But, is it dangerous? No, it’s been given hundreds of millions of doses. And, is it effective? It seems so, but given that it is safe, why aren’t we using it?”
Next, Rogan asked the guests to address fake news stories about people filling up hospitals and calling into poison control for overdosing […]
