Alex Villanueva / Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via YouTube Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva slammed the attack on California recall candidate Larry Elder and said the woman who threw an egg at him and hit his security guard should be charged with a “hate crime.”

“How is this not a hate crime?” Villanueva asked. “Because ‘woke privilege’ means a white woman can wear a gorilla mask and attack a black man without fear of being called a racist.” QUESTION: How is this not a hate crime? ANSWER: Because “woke privilege” means a white woman can wear a gorilla mask and attack a black man without fear of being called a racist. Where is the outrage from our politicians? #Hypocrisy #WokePrivilege @LarryElder @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/h6vnXQ2Uzd — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 9, 2021 The unidentified woman, who was wearing a gorilla mask when she attacked Elder’s team, threw an egg that narrowly missed Elder’s head.

When Elder’s security guard confronted her, she hit him in the face.

Villanueva, a Democrat who frequently criticizes the “woke Left,” encouraged people to consider the reaction if the tables were turned.

“Just imagine the outrage if the roles had been reversed,” he said.

“We would never hear the end […]