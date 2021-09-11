Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP I wrote earlier about White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain stepping in it big time when he retweeted a post from MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that called the Biden administration trying to use OSHA to impose a vaccine mandate as an “emergency rule” on some 80 million Americans the “ultimate workaround.” The rule would apply to all private businesses with over 100 employees. Important. Foolish RT from WH chief of staff. He said the quiet part out loud. Biden admin knows it’s likely illegal (like the eviction moratorium) but they don’t care. https://t.co/AlfmYtuvhp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 10, 2021 Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called that a “foolish” move on the part of Klain because in so doing, he revealed the intent of the policy was to work around the law to get what Joe Biden wanted and that the courts may consider the effort to go around the law.
Now, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has weighed in on Klain’s actions with two simple words: “breathtakingly daft.” “The retweet was breathtakingly daft on the eve of litigation over the order. It is reminiscent of President Biden admitting that his own White House counsel […]
