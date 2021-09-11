AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File My colleague Jeff Charles reported on #MeToo champion Rose McGowan’s endorsement of the Gavin Newsom Recall, and the bombshell that at the behest of serial sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tried to coax McGowan into softening her story about the famous producer.

The legacy press has been ignoring the story, content with polishing Hair Gel’s poll numbers, pushing stories about how the pro-Recall strategy is failing, and finding some new ridiculous story about Larry Elder. Perhaps he beat his mother? Who knows.

An ABC Bay area anchor posted a gushing tweet thread about His Hairfulness and the First Partner casting their votes in Sacramento. HAPPENING NOW: @GavinNewsom and @JenSiebelNewsom have arrived at a polling place in Sacramento to vote in the California recall pic.twitter.com/KsUbV1Sc1I — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 10, 2021 This reporter did not bother to ask one question about Rose McGowan, David Boies, or #MeToo. Here’s @GavinNewsom ‘s full remarks where he blasts Republicans and former President Trump for “feigning” election fraud in the California recall: pic.twitter.com/zcVuHsmfsQ — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 10, 2021 The Washington Free Beacon, has brought new facts to light on the relationship between His Hairfulness […]