Analysis has revealed that Joe Biden’s last minute effort to salvage credibility during the Afghanistan withdrawal included a heinous war crime which murdered aid worker civilians, not the ISIS-K terrorists the Biden regime claimed.

On August 28th, Major General Hank Taylor told reporters during a press briefing that an “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism operation killed “two high profile” ISIS-K targets.

The move was lauded by America’s corporate news media, even as doubts as to the veracity of the claims were raised in the immediate aftermath.

Now, analysis from the New York Times reveals the driver of the vehicle targeted, Zemari Ahmadi, was in fact a long-time worker for a U.S. aid group. He appeared to be carrying water, not explosives. The Times further alleges while the U.S. military accepts responsibility for collateral damage in the form of three civilians, it was likelier 10 who died, including seven children.

A timeline of events pieced together from more than a dozen of the driver’s family members as well as colleagues reveals the following: Mr. Ahmadi had worked as an electrical engineer for Nutrition and Education International, a California-based aid group;

On the morning of the Biden-backed atrocity, Ahmadi’s boss […]