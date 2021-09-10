Denmark lifted all Covid restrictions, including the requirement that people show proof of vaccination to enter venues.

Government officials lifted the restrictions on Friday and said Covid is no longer considered a ‘socially critical disease.’ Denmark’s Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said the “epidemic is under control” but cautioned it is still not over and threatened to reimpose Covid restrictions.

NBC News reported :

TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: The Gateway Pundit Interviews President Donald Trump — Starting at 4:15 Central Denmark has become one of the first countries in the European Union to ease all of the domestic restrictions that were put in place to control the spread of Covid-19. Government officials lifted the country’s remaining restrictions Friday, including the requirement that people show proof of vaccination through a vaccine passport to enter nightclubs. Denmark’s health ministry said high vaccine uptake has allowed the country to roll back the pandemic control measures. More than 83 percent of eligible people over the age of 12 in Denmark are fully vaccinated, according to the Danish Health Authority. The Scandinavian country has recorded an average of around 500 new cases each day for the past week, but the health ministry said mitigation efforts and widespread support […]