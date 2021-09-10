Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua via Getty Images An explosive new investigative report from The New York Times released on Friday revealed that the man targeted by the U.S. Military in a drone strike last month — which the Biden administration claimed was to neutralize an ISIS threat — was actually an aid worker who worked for a U.S. organization and who had applied for refugee resettlement in the U.S.

The Times report, which came after an exhaustive review of relevant video footage from that day as well as interviews with numerous individuals on the ground in Afghanistan, raised serious doubts about the Biden administration’s version of events, “including whether explosives were present in the vehicle, whether the driver had a connection to ISIS, and whether there was a second explosion after the missile struck the car.” Times reporting has identified the driver as Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a U.S. aid group. The evidence, including extensive interviews with family members, co-workers and witnesses, suggests that his travels that day actually involved transporting colleagues to and from work. And an analysis of video feeds showed that what the military may have seen was Mr. Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water […]