AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta Gavin Newsom is counting down the final days to the September 14, 2021 recall election. His fate as Governor of the State of California hangs in the balance. Right now, he needs laser beam-focused support for his campaign. It’s live-or-die.

Newsom needs to get out the vote in a state where anyone who isn’t a monetary contributor to ActBlue has concerns about his performance.

He has 46 challengers who want his job. If you play just a little game of six degrees of freedom, it means that almost every voter in the state has a good chance of knowing one of them well enough to consider voting “Yes” on question one on the recall ballot.

That means it’s time to call in the big guns to amplify the message. Campaign managers always tell you to stay on message, particularly if you are fighting for your political life in a recall election. You want allies who are bulldogs, tenacious about improving your image and degrading that of your competition.

Enter Vice President Kamala Harris, a black woman backing a white governor, both from the royal lineage of California’s San Francisco elite class — just the perfect thing in the calculus […]