Delta Airlines is giving the personal information of its passengers flying in and out of China to the country’s communist government, according to the airliner’s privacy policy.

Updated just last month, the privacy agreement designates an entire section to the communist nation, wherein Delta describes the “specific practices related to the use, storage, and disclosure of your personal information in China.”

“Your personal data will be collected and processed in accordance with Cybersecurity Law of China that became effective in June 2017 … and any other laws and regulations of China that govern this area,” the policy reads. “Any processing of personal data that we perform is in accordance with the provisions of the privacy laws in China, and this data may only be used for the limited purposes discussed in this section. ”

The agreement also details certain passenger information required by government authorities, including birthday, sex, “postal address, address while staying in the United States, and email address,” and “biometric information (such as finger, face, voice, or iris).”

While Delta claims to have a “legitimate business interest in complying with legal and regulatory requirements applicable in China,” the decision to willfully cooperate with China’s communist regime presents serious national security concerns […]