The end is nigh. That’s the feeling millions of Americans may be feeling today following Joe Biden’s speech formally announcing his plans to get 80 million holdouts in the nation vaccinated. In it, he detailed the most draconian mandates to date, including forcing businesses with over 100 employees to require proof of vaccination or weekly proof of negative Covid tests for employees.

But the end is not here. Not yet. There are still some legal means through which we can fight these mandates.

Let me preface by saying one does not have to be unvaccinated in order to recognize the threat these mandates manifest. Falsely attributing the current phase as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” is ludicrous. There are more Covid cases and deaths today than there were a year ago when zero Americans were vaccinated. If the vaccines truly worked, this would not be the case.

Those who are vaccinated may enjoy some protections. The science is far from clear on this, but at the very least they seem to be less likely to be hospitalized if they catch the disease. But even the CDC acknowledges the vaccinated can both catch Covid-19 and spread it just as much as the unvaccinated. Therefore, there is no group protection offered by the drugs. In other words, being surrounded by vaccinated people does not reduce one’s chances of catching Covid-19 compared to having unvaccinated people in their midst.

Nevertheless, the Biden-Harris regime has turned to threats. As Trending Politics reported:

On Thursday, Joe Biden further divided the nation by saying that he “understands” the anger and frustration towards Americans who are weary of the vaccine. He then doubled down and blamed the unvaccinated for all the covid-related problems in our country.

“Our patience is wearing thin,” Biden threatened. “Your refusal has cost all of us”, he added. Watch below:

He then stoked more anger against the unvaccinated, saying that 200 million Americans+ are “frustrated” with Americans who have decided not to get vaccinated:

Biden said the vaccinated are doing the “right thing”, implying that the unvaccinated are doing the “wrong thing”, putting a target on the back of 80 million Americans:

Pres. Biden says "vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing" by getting a vaccine shot, but warns that the 25% who are unvaccinated are overrunning ERs and ICUs. "That 25% can cause a lot of damage—and they are." https://t.co/5vJQcLs7Mu pic.twitter.com/x1ylCUIIVe — ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2021

Why drain the economy further with these mandates if they will not reduce the spread of the disease? That’s a question the White House will not answer, mostly because nobody with access to them has the guts to ask it. Moreover, the agenda in place that was sent down from the powers-that-be has mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia cheerleading the efforts by the White House.

What are those of us who believe in freedom, vaccinated or not, to do about these new mandates? First and foremost, we need the states led by those who embrace freedom and listen to science to fight back. States still have rights and governors in those states have the power to enforce those rights. Who will be bold and go against the White House? We will hopefully see some stand up and stand out in the coming days.

As the Daily Wire reported, some Governors are already speaking out:

Numerous governors have issued statements following Democrat President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday signaling that they will strongly oppose his attempts to mandate vaccines.

Immediate reaction from governors:

Tate Reeves , Mississippi: “The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.”

, Mississippi: “The President has no authority to require that Americans inject themselves because of their employment at a private business. The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying. This is still America, and we still believe in freedom from tyrants.” Brian Kemp , Georgia: “I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration.”

, Georgia: “I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration.” Kristi Noem , South Dakota: “My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand.”

, South Dakota: “My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand.” Henry McMaster , South Carolina: “The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

, South Carolina: “The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” Doug Ducey , Arizona: “This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way. This will never stand up in court. This dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined? The vaccine is and should be a choice. We must and will push back.”

, Arizona: “This is exactly the kind of big government overreach we have tried so hard to prevent in Arizona — now the Biden-Harris administration is hammering down on private businesses and individual freedoms in an unprecedented and dangerous way. This will never stand up in court. This dictatorial approach is wrong, un-American and will do far more harm than good. How many workers will be displaced? How many kids kept out of classrooms? How many businesses fined? The vaccine is and should be a choice. We must and will push back.” Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas: “I fully support continued efforts to increase vaccination rates across our nation, but the federal government mandates on private businesses are not the right answer. I have been consistent in the freedom of businesses to require their employees to be vaccinated, and I have opposed the government from saying businesses cannot exercise that freedom. The same principle should protect private sector from government overreach that requires them to vaccinate all employees.”

Second, it’s important to arm yourself with a vaccine exemption. We published some here and here, though we do not know beyond anecdotal acknowledgement in which situations they’ll be effective. Just as Joe Rogan used the “kitchen sink” approach to defeat Covid-19, so too should the unvaccinated throw the “kitchen sink” at mandates.

Third, and this is where the group action comes into play, we need to get attorneys involved in every way possible. We need lawsuits. Every angle of attack must be hit with everything we’ve got. There are ways to challenge the mandates, but I’m no lawyer so I don’t have the expertise. What I CAN do is help to organize and mobilize the lawsuits. Any donations to this site will help us find the attorney, file the suits, and continue to spread the truth.

There will be many, perhaps millions of Americans who will succumb to the push by the Biden regime. He did a very good job of using tortured numbers to sell the notion of a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” but hopefully most of my readers know the truth. The unhinged promotion of universal vaccinations makes no sense based on the science and the data does not back it up, but we’re dealing with a narrative that has much more manufactured weight behind it than inconvenient facts. This is why we must disseminate the truth to anyone who will listen.

The vaccine push has shifted from being a healthcare argument to an argument of convenience. They know they cannot get the vast majority of the unvaccinated to suddenly trust these drugs or dismiss the abundance of adverse reactions being reported. But they also know that forcing people to choose between sticking to their guns and becoming outcasts in society or submitting to their will and enjoying the encumbered fruits of society is the best way to make people succumb.

We have been called fearmongers. This is ironic since the predicate for the vaccine mandates was the promotion of irrational fears towards a disease with a 99.93% recovery rate for those under the age of 40. But that narrative is there as well. We recognize that the pain many employees are feeling now or will be feeling in the near future is the same pain we will be feeling. Just today I looked at an emerging alternative to PayPal that uses crypto “staking” to fund content producers. I have high hopes, but we still need traditional donations as well.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again with a little more backing thanks to today’s speech. For many of us, this is the fight of our lives. It isn’t just our freedoms at stake. They want this to be personal and very direct. This nation is now on a path in which imprisonment, family separation, and even violence from those around us are realistic fears of those who remain unvaccinated. They don’t just want to take away our livelihoods or make it hard for us to get food. They want us to either comply or be eliminated.

The Biden-Harris regime has propelled this nation down a very dark path. There is no easy way to recover. We must stand up and fight these mandates with everything at our disposal.

