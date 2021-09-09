Tyrant Joe Biden declared war on the 80+ million unvaccinated Americans on Thursday.

Biden announced he will be forcing all 2.1 million federal employees to take the Covid jab or else face firing in the next couple months. Joe Biden also announced he will be forcing companies with more than 100 employees to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated.

Like a true dictator, Joe Biden warned Americans that his “patience is wearing thin.”

“What more is there to wait for? What more to do you need to see? We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us,” said Biden.

Biden also threatened GOP governors and told Americans ‘screw your freedoms.’VIDEO: BREAKING: President Biden says his ‘patience is wearing thin’ with unvaccinated Americans: “What more is there to wait for? What more to do you need to see? We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us.” pic.twitter.com/XcALP2MrQB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2021