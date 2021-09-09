On this episode of “The Federalist Radio Hour,” Digital Dunkirk’s Alex Plitsas joins Federalist Senior Editor Chris Bedford to discuss how he’s helping American citizens and other at-risk Afghans escape the grasp of the Taliban.

“I look at these efforts kind of like what happened in World War II where people were hiding Jews in the attic or other places, where these were civilians who were not in the military but they had an opportunity to help and provide safe passage and harbor. And if you have the opportunity to do it, you do,” Plitsas said.

Rescuing those stranded and in need of help, Plitsas said, is not only an honor but a duty.

“We have warrior ethos in the army, and it’s part of the oath when you take and you say it: ‘I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, I’ll never leave a fallen comrade,’” Plitsas said. “We don’t leave anybody behind. That’s been the U.S. mantra forever, and we can’t hold that line as a value of the United States if we don’t do that. And there are Americans left behind. We owe it to them to get them out as well.”

