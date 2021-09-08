Let us focus on facts.

Fact 1–COVID is a real disease. It is potentially deadly to people over the age of 60 who have comorbidities, such as obesity, diabetes, pulmonary fibrosis and coronary heart disease. Fact 2–Despite enormous hype and a concerted propaganda campaign, vaccines are not working as advertised. Consider the following claims by Saint Anthony Fauci: Fauci Gives Sunnier Outlook For End Of Pandemic: U.S. Will See ‘Big, Big Difference’ By Summer Or Early Fall (March 11, 2021)

Fauci is good at one thing–being wrong. He also is a liar. His repeated, emphatic denials that NIH did not fund “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute for Virology was exposed today as a complete falsehood ( please read Cristina’s story posted at TGP ).

Fact 3– The mRNA vaccines might lead to the development of immune-mediated disorders in COronaVirus Disease-19 (COVID-19) patients in the long term. In other words, the vaccine creates an additional risk for some patients with underlying conditions. This includes pregnant women. Dr. Robert Malone , one of the inventors of the […]