AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File Like the last two Democratic presidents, Joe Biden is heading for a mid-term disaster. Just how big that disaster will be is hard to say at this point.

Will it be as bad as the 1994 Bill Clinton wipeout? Democrats lost 54 House seats and eight Senate seats, handing Republicans control of the House and Senate for the first time in more than 40 years.

Perhaps it will be as bad as Barack Obama’s Obamacare catastrophe in 2010 when Democrats lost 63 seats? The best indicator for the health of the party in power has always been the president’s approval numbers. And Biden’s numbers are in freefall.

Biden’s approval numbers are currently in the 40s and are bound to get worse as the economy sputters and the Afghanistan debacle lingers. Still to come is the humanitarian disaster at the border as Biden is trapped by his own open borders rhetoric.

True, Biden can’t control the entire confluence of events that has resulted in his falling approval. But what he can control, he has clearly botched.

Politico: Democrats are already beginning to calculate the potential cost to the party in 2022. Over drinks on the sidelines of a recent meeting […]