(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) The mask wars rage on and on.

And they’re more ridiculous than ever before.

The mainstream media is now doing its COVID panic-porn messaging for two reasons. The first — and original — is that the American left is hoping to screw up another election or two by using the pandemic to chuck any laws dealing with election integrity out the window.

The second reason is new: Biden and his media mouthpieces are desperate to distract from his Afghanistan failure.

That’s how we end up with thousand-word articles like this one from The New York Times : Matthew Boedy, an associate professor of rhetoric and composition, sent out a raw emotional appeal t his students at the University of North Georgia just before classes began: The Covid-19 Delta variant was rampaging through the state, filling up hospital beds. He would teach class in the equivalent of full body armor — vaccinated and masked. So he was stunned in late August when more than two-thirds of the first-year students in his writing class did not take the hint and showed up unmasked. It was impossible to tell who was vaccinated and who was not. “It isn’t a visual hellscape, like […]