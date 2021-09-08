Podcaster and primate enthusiast Joe Rogan floated the possibility of a defamation lawsuit against CNN on Tuesday, pointing to the network’s fake reporting regarding his use of the drug ivermectin while sick with coronavirus.

Rogan pointed to false reporting on the part of CNN showman Jim Acosta, speaking with comedian Tom Segura on Tuesday’s edition of the Joe Rogan Experience. “B ro, do I have to sue CNN? They’re making s*** up! They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company… They won a Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings. ”

CNN has repeatedly referred to ivermectin as a horse dewormer, ignoring that the drug has been prescribed to millions of people since its invention in 2015. While the drug is used for treating parasitic infections in horses, it has similar uses in humans as well, with many doctors describing using it to treat coronavirus patients.

Establishment media has struggled to cover the phenomena of ivermectin being used as a COVID-19 treatment drug honestly, with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow refusing to correct a false story she reported alleging that hospitals in rural Oklahoma had been overwhelmed with individuals suffering supposed side […]