This was a separate exercise from the Maricopa County audit the Arizona Senate is sponsoring. For all of those who knew this election was stolen, those who were ridiculed or labeled conspiracy theorists – You have been vindicated.

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker