State Rep. Mark Finchem is running for Arizona Secretary of State in the 2022 election and he is focused on solving Arizona’s election integrity crisis today. Finchem announced his new ballot prototype that he is going to use to secure our elections and restore integrity. Finchem: Making ballots as secure as currency is a structural change solution that I’ve introduced in AZ, and which is now considered by a majority of states. Focus on solutions = leadership. Watch “Ballot Integrity Project” TRENDING: “Fauci Lied Again” – Rand Paul Reacts to New FOIA Docs Showing Fauci Funded Construction of “Chimeric Coronaviruses” in Wuhan Lab Making ballots as secure as currency is a structural change solution that I’ve introduced in AZ, and which is now considered by a majority of states. Focus on solutions = leadership. Watch “Ballot Integrity Project” on Vimeo: https://t.co/dg9jGGvagq — Mark Finchem for AZ Secretary of State (@RealMarkFinchem) September 4, 2021 Rep. Finchem showed the prototype to other elected officials and candidates from around the country, who came to Arizona for a tour of the election audit.

