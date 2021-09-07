How many variations of this story have you seen since Joe Biden has been in office: A young, relatively healthy person is dying in the hospital, after getting vaccinated against COVID. Sometimes they’re dying from COVID itself, or sometimes from nasty range of side effects that the shots carry. That person’s last words are something along the lines of, “Gosh, I sure am glad I got vaccinated. If I had it to do all over again, I’d still get the shot even though I’m about to die from it. I just wish that more people would have gotten vaccinated, too.”
I’ll bet I’ve seen 150 variations of that same story since about April of this year.
Apart from the fact that many of these stories are probably fake, they do reveal something that is true, which no one in charge seems to want to say out loud: These shots are a failure.
Here are snapshots from a variety of recent news stories about the epic failure of these shots.
WBOY-TV in Clarksburg, West Virginia covered Gov. Jim Justice’s (R) press conference on COVID the other day. During the briefing, Gov. Justice stated the following:
“Over the last eight weeks, health officials have seen a […]
Read the whole story at www.americanlibertyreportnews.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post