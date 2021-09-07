Australians, we’re told, value honesty and humor; they loathe pretentiousness. This perhaps explains why Australia fell out of love with China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is known for many things, but most definitely not modesty, humility, or a sense of humor.

Article cross-posted from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

In March of last year, Australian Border Force (ABF) intercepted a number of deliveries from mainland China; these included faulty masks and other personal protective equipment kits. One month later, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The CCP, not surprisingly, rejected Morrison’s call. Tensions between the two countries intensified, with the CCP suspending imports from Australia’s four large red meat abattoirs. Nevertheless, the Australians managed to weather the storm. The CCP’s particular brand of economic coercion failed to work.

As those in Canberra form closer ties with India, one of the fastest emerging economies in the world, it continues to separate itself from all things China. This, of course, should be celebrated. However, there is a profound paradox at play here: The more Canberra parts ways with Beijing, the more it mirrors Beijing’s behavior. I call it the “parting paradox.” The further the two separate, the more they mirror each other.

How a Liberal Democracy Dies

One of the cornerstones of democracy is freedom. The current virus-related restrictions in Australia are, for a lack of a better word, extreme. Even the aforementioned Morrison admits that this is no way to live. Thankfully, the Australian government recently announced plans to drop its “COVID zero” strategy. Most restrictions will be lifted once 80 percent of the population is vaccinated, which, according to The Economist, “looks achievable by the end of the year.” This is indeed no way to live, yet most Australians will have to live this way for the rest of the year—and quite possibly well beyond that. After all, Canberra’s vaccine rollout has been deemed a “colossal failure.” By robbing people of their freedom, those in Canberra have failed the country. An increasing number of Australians are taking their lives, and draconian measures will only serve to make things worse. A father was wrestled away from his daughter for the “crime” of not wearing a mask. A man who was exempt from wearing a mask, due to a medical condition, was handcuffed and then suffered a heart attack. Let the people live in peace. This is Australia, not China. Right?

Robbed of Freedom, Robbed of Data

Not only are Australians being robbed of their personal freedom, they are also being robbed of personal data. In the final days of August, the Australian Senate passed the “Surveillance Legislation Amendment (Identify and Disrupt) Bill.” After passing both houses of federal parliament, the bill now gives law enforcement unprecedented levels of power to spy on suspected criminals online. Rather worryingly, the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission have the power to do the following three things:

Alter and delete the data of suspected (emphasis mine) offenders. Collect intelligence on criminal networks. Take full control of a suspected (again, emphasis mine) offender’s online account.

The word “suspected” is in italics for a very specific reason. Imagine living in a country that allows law enforcement agencies to hack into a citizen’s phone and modify or delete data. Now, imagine all the ways in which people could be shamed, not to mention framed for crimes they never committed. Imagine all the ways in which incriminating “evidence” could be placed on a citizen’s phone. Anyone, in theory, can be labeled a suspect. You might argue that all countries spy on their citizens. This may very well be true, but at least most elected leaders have the decency to tell their citizens otherwise. The Australian bill was passed with high levels of support. What message does this send to the Australian people? Your privacy does not matter.

When citizens are told virus-related restrictions are for their own good, they should always read between the lines. Are they really for the benefit of broader society, or are they serving some other, all too nefarious goal? Although Australia is most certainly not China, officials in Canberra are certainly behaving like officials in Beijing in this situation. This should concern us all, especially those who find themselves locked up indefinitely.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show