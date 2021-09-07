Nine Notable Ladies in the Life of Gavin

Special to Press California

“Women are smarter in politics, smarter in civics, they’re smarter in economics. Women rule,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom thundered in a recent stump speech to stave off a statewide recall that could oust him from office on September 14.

Given his blanket gender statement, it might be prudent for voters to review his relationships with the opposite sex over the years to understand his thinking. As it turns out, based his conduct as it relates to moral and legal norms, it would seem little thinking has been involved.

Without further ado, here’s a refresher on nine significant women in Newsom’s life.1. Jennifer Siebel Newsom We like her. Sure, the First Partner pays lip service to woke feminism and makes films about the oppressed wealthy lady class to which she belongs. But Siebel was in the downright Neanderthal Mad Men series. And she could be a closet traditionalist, based on her kid count and focus on the home. It helps that her day job requires little sweat — taking cash from Newsom’s cronies under the […]