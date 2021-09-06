Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy was at the Kabul airport rescuing civilians when terrorists killed 13 of our service members. Tim Kennedy was at the Kabul Airport working to save Americans and Afghan civilians before Joe Biden pulled out of Afghanistan. Tim was working with Save Our Allies , a private group that went to Afghanistan and were able to rescue thousands of Afghans left stranded by the Biden regime. While Biden blames ISIS-K, Tim told Glenn Beck on the Glenn Beck Podcast what he saw and what he believes, “To be super, super clear, ISIS-K and the Taliban are the EXACT SAME organization.” Former UFC fighter @TimKennedyMMA was at the Kabul airport rescuing people when terrorists killed 13 of our service members. But while Biden blames ISIS-K, Tim tells me on the Glenn Beck Podcast what he saw: “ISIS-K and the Taliban are the EXACT SAME organization.” pic.twitter.com/iHdLrQNr6f — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 6, 2021 TRENDING: UPDATE: SIX PLANES in Northern Afghanistan NOW HELD HOSTAGE BY TALIBAN — Filled with Americans and Afghan SIV Holders #BidenEffect

