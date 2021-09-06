There appears to be a “silent majority” brewing in in the California recall election, and radical left-wing celebrities can feel it.

These celebrities love their abortions, their lockdowns and their mask mandates…and they are scared to death that a Republican governor would jolt them from their comfort zones.

Enter Larry Elder.

To say that these marxists are panicked is an understatement. Check out some of their desperate please to California voters below: Vote no on the California recall our lives literally Do depend on it . — ✌�rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 6, 2021 Tweeting her life “depends on it” as she tweets from her million dollar mansion? Alrighty then. So the best the GOP could do in the California recall is #CaitlynJenner and #LarryElder ??? One is famous for losing her D**k, and the other is famous for being one! #NoOnCARecall ! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 5, 2021 Clever…*crickets* Just voted in CA! Early voting starts today! (My ballot never came so I went in person). Get out there and vote NO on the recall if ur in CA or else we’ll have an anti-vaxx Trump supporter running CA! pic.twitter.com/6aIFqP3a6r — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 4, 2021 They call Larry […]