AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite With the 2020 census in the books, all eyes are now on the redistricting that’s going on in various states in regards to the House of Representatives. While several blue states lost seats, Colorado was the exception, gaining its eighth congressional seat due to a gain in population.

How the lines will now be drawn has been placed in the hands of a “non-partisan” commission, something that never exists in function, and their first proposal casts doubt on Rep. Lauren Boebert’s future.

Boebert, who has become a favorite on the right because of her propensity to fight on key issues like abortion and the Second Amendment, would find herself drawn into a Democrat-leaning district.

This per The Denver Post . Colorado’s nonpartisan redistricting commission has proposed a congressional map that would create a new swing seat in the northern Denver suburbs and lump conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert into a Boulder-based solidly Democratic seat currently held by liberal Rep. Joe Neguse. The proposal from the commission staff on Friday would rearrange the political geography as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process. It’s the first test of the commission model approved by voters in 2018. Staff had released a […]