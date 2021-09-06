The Oklahoma Ivermectin overdose story was perfect. It highlighted dumb Americans properly represented in MAGA-Country-Oklahoma taking “horse dewormer” instead of listening to their coastal betters about the almighty vaccines. It’s no wonder every mainstream media outlet picked it up at least once with many of them hammering it over and over again.

Our readers are well aware that it was a bald-faced lie. All of it. Instead of lines out the door in emergency rooms because of idiotic hillbillies slurping paste, it turned out the hospital in question has seen ZERO Ivermectin overdose cases. One would think this type of bombshell reversal in narrative would warrant universal corrections and even apologies from those who disseminated the lies. One would be wrong.

There have been no major “fact-check” sites to announce KFOR, Rolling Stone, or anyone else deserves the label of “Pants on Fire.” We scanned through nearly four dozen mainstream media articles on the topic. Three had issued corrections at the top. Four issued corrections at the bottom of their stories. Most have not been corrected at all.

In case there are still some of our readers who were away from the news for Labor Day weekend, here’s the breakdown of what happened according to Didi Rankovich from Reclaim the Net:

Big Tech’s Censorship of Ivermectin Stories Depend on Who’s Sharing It

An anti-ivermectin story has been debunked but hasn’t been censored online.

The use of the drug Ivermectin to treat COVID has been one of the long-time targets of censorship both on social media and by large corporate outlets, some of whom are not stopping there, but also resort to publishing fake news and misinformation about this type of treatment.

Earlier in the pandemic. saga, the narrative around Ivermectin and several other medications has been that they doesn’t really work as a cure for COVID and therefore should not be used or recommended; the root of this “Ivermectin scare” was also accused of being largely political, because it was pushed by media outlets opposed to Donald Trump, who in turn promoted the drug.

But now Ivermectin has been portrayed as the cause for mass overdosing in Oklahoma in a story published by The Rolling Stone – which turned out to be completely false.

The magazine managed to make the article viral by citing rural doctor Jason McElyea as telling local media that Covid patients were “overdosing” on Ivermectin, putting a great burden on the hospitals in Oklahoma, and causing other patients not to receive timely treatment.

McElyea even said that the situation with Ivermectin use was so bad those patients – some of whom he said had vision loss – were getting prioritized in emergency rooms even over gunshot victims.

The story found fertile ground in all the expected places, The Rolling Stone being one of them, but also on MSNBC, with the network’s anchors such as firebrand Rachel Maddow, as well as on Newsweek, The Guardian, etc who often preach about “misinformation” being shared online.

But the Northeastern Hospital System that McElyea is associated with issued a statement exposing the claims made by the doctor, and carried by these outlets, as false.

“NHS Sequoyah has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking Ivermectin. This includes not treating any patients for Ivermectin overdose,” the statement spelled it out, adding also that non-Covid patients are not being neglected and are receiving appropriate care.

It appears that in the world of corporate journalism today, updates are the new retractions – so The Rolling Stone added the statement to its fake news story, and called this an “update.”

It remains to be seen how other media outlets who picked up the quotes intend to deal with their mistake, if they do at all, and whether Big Tech platforms will come along with their usual “misinformation” labels they always use to only silence narratives that go against their preferred agenda.

This Will Be Swept Under the Anti-Ivermectin Rug

I appreciate Didi giving mainstream media the benefit of the doubt. Maybe after Labor Day they’ll declare that it was all a hoax and apologize to their readers, viewers, and social media fans. If they do, it’ll be a perfect example of modern American propaganda at work. Tell a lie to millions, then explain the retraction to thousands.

But let’s be real here. There will be no major contrition. They will not highlight the fact that they got this story so very wrong and relied on a single source in order to prove their point. The story was simply too juicy for them to pass on, and that’s the best-case-scenario. The worst-case-scenario, which likely applies to many of the outlets that picked up the story, is that they were very well aware that it was a lie when they tried to verify it but decided to run with it anyway. Everyone else was, so there was no risk to whatever remnant of journalistic credibility they think they have left.

Freelance commentator Drew Holden did an excellent job of accumulating some of the most egregious examples of news outlets and Blue Checkmarks spreading the lies:

First, for context, here’s the original piece from @RollingStone and the follow up from the actual hospital saying the story was BS and that the one (one!) person the story quotes doesn’t work at that hospital anymore (and hasn’t in months). pic.twitter.com/6k4FjaQWD3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

But the real champion of this tall tale was @MSNBC. @maddow had a tweet about it that went viral. She’s got an audience of millions of people and couldn’t be bothered to even look into a story that pretty obviously doesn’t pass the sniff test. pic.twitter.com/t6sFrXDzrt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

We even had an executive producer from MSNBC push the story that wasn’t. @laurenpeikoff You know what’s a good way to not be derisively referred to as “fake news”? Stop pushing fake news. pic.twitter.com/RwjjxslJ8U — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

I just really don’t understand why seemingly real news outlets – like @Newsweek @NYDailyNews and @thehill – didn’t bother to even look into this story before they pushed this narrative? Didn’t it sound odd? Wasn’t it worth investigating? Maybe a single phone call? pic.twitter.com/ONStIZL87I — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

This sentiment was pretty widespread because it just fit the narrative perfectly – “look at these dumb hicks and their horse medication!” right, @dabeard? pic.twitter.com/rLpox5yuK0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

And plenty of actual bad actors got involved in pushing this one, too. I don’t know how @DrEricDing hasn’t been kicked off of Twitter by now. He’s a bottomless well of misinformation. pic.twitter.com/8FA6ABNTTu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

I don’t usually include people who aren’t verified but I couldn’t resist this one.@RVAwonk is a postdoc studying “mis/disinformation” and had a whole thread *actively pushing disinformation* pic.twitter.com/5qFL6OOqCK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

See what I’m saying?@mims @EoinHiggins_ (quickly becoming a thread favorite)@GidMK (“health nerd”)@AngryBlackLady (this is definitely an illustrative example of something, just not the thing that you think it is) pic.twitter.com/QTfwvJlAFD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

It should go without saying, but inventing a narrative out of thin air simply because it confirms your priors is not going to help rebuild trust in the media. It would’ve taken a single phone call to shoot this story down. Why didn’t that happen? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

You won’t hear any. Because this is the acceptable type of political lie. And none of these people or outlets will learn anything. They’ll keep doing this. Because they care more about scoring cheap dunks on their opponents than getting the truth. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 5, 2021

Okay a few points given some questions. First, have seen folks say the response was just a random OK hospital. That isn’t true. It’s the hospital the doc quoted is publicly affiliated with. If he’s referring to another one, that would be a detail worth including/verifying. pic.twitter.com/kkwFz031yK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 6, 2021

And third, for those asking, I do have a Patreon profile. If you want to throw me a few bucks for the beer fund to help massage my sanity from staring at these kinds of bad takes takes all day, link is here: https://t.co/p0Y0nJkjEc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 6, 2021

One last Tweet added late, but with an important update on Rolling Stone:

Latest “update” from @RollingStone completely shreds the premise of the original piece. Why hasn’t it been taken down? pic.twitter.com/u8uugtDER6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 6, 2021

There is More Evidence Ivermectin Works than the Vaccines

This is not my standard attempt to dissuade people from getting jabbed. The only reason I bring it up is because Ivermectin and other treatments represent one of the biggest roadblocks in they way of the powers-that-be and their goal of universal vaccination. It’s important to understand this as they continue to hammer us with pressure and lies.

The MATH+ Protocols, along with others, have demonstrated extreme efficacy compared to the symptom mitigation properties of the so-called “vaccines.” We are constantly hounded with calls for us to “follow the science,” but there is more definitive scientific evidence about Ivermectin as a part of effective treatments for Covid-19 than there is about the vaccines.

That’s not to say more science has been applied to Ivermectin. I’m saying that the results from Ivermectin treatments are approaching indisputable status, which is why the powers-that-be fear it so much. They NEED to gaslight people with claims that Ivermectin is simply a “horse dewormer.” They NEED to make as many people believe that it’s dangerous and to prevent as many people as possible from being aware that Ivermectin paste for horses is NOT human-prescribed Ivermectin which has been around for years.

Whether you’re into conspiracies or not, you have to admit the unhinged attempts to use propaganda and suppression to keep people focused solely on vaccines and their coming booster shots is suspicious. Lest we forget, the profits for Ivermectin are infinitesimal compared to the profits for vaccines. If you trust Big Pharma and their puppets in government, hospitals, media, and academia, then perhaps you should continue to think there are so many people overdosing on horse dewormer that gunshot victims are being turned away.

If you’re reading this, either you already knew about the hoax or you just learned about it. Do not think for a moment that your family and peers are aware. Make sure they not only know the hoax happened but why. This is all about gaslighting everyone into not only getting vaccinated, but getting the upcoming boosters. Today, one is “fully-vaccinated” after two shots. Tomorrow, they’ll need three. Then four. Then they’ll need to prove they’ve received a booster in the last eight months. Then six. They quarterly. Then monthly. We need to spread the truth as widely as possible.

Here’s the saddest part about the whole Oklahoma Ivermectin overdose hoax. There are millions of Americans who still believe the story and think that anti-vaxxers are the ignorant ones. The irony is thicker than mud.

