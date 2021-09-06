Detained migrants wait to be searched by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Wednesday. (Paul Ratje – AFP / Getty Images) President Joe Biden’s border crisis has been going on for months, and Customs and Border Patrol agents are taking matters into their own hands to stop the flow of migrants into the United States.

According to an exclusive report from the New York Post on Sunday, Border Patrol agents are using abandoned materials from the canceled barrier project to fill “gaps” in a wall that Biden did not want constructed.

Agent Richard Barragan explained to the outlet that construction at the border stopped instantaneously once Biden signed an executive order in January.

“The contractors just stopped,” he told the Post regarding his El Paso sector of the border .

He added that agents have collaborated to block the “20-foot gap” at Border Monument Three, which is challenging to access but has become an open door to those looking to entering the United States illegally.

“We have some agents who are good welders, and they put it all together,” Barragan added.While the concept of a border wall and having basic restrictions to cross the border deeply offends the left, the […]