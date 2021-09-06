For most of former President Donald Trump’s term, unemployment for all demographics fell to a point where, pre-pandemic, the rate was so low that many economists estimated that the U.S. was at full employment.

But what Trump managed to accomplish that none of his most recent predecessors managed was to lower the employment rates for black and Hispanic Americans to historic levels, which he touted often in speeches and on the 2020 campaign trail.

Fast-forward to the present day: Despite the vast majority of the country having shed pandemic restrictions which created millions of job openings, unemployment for blacks has shot up again under President Joe Biden, a phenomenon which is undermining his pledge to leave no Americans behind, Just The News reported Monday.

“The rise in black unemployment in August is certainly troubling, considering their unemployment rates were already much higher than any other group,” Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, noted on Twitter .

Blacks also recorded lower levels of poverty under Trump, Just The News noted.

One economist who served as an adviser to Trump, Stephen Moore, said that economic and employment trend lines for blacks under Biden are ominous, especially given all of the congressionally approved […]