By Wayne Allyn Root

It’s been quite a week. I’ve been in the media business for decades and I’ve never before witnessed seen such lies, exaggeration, and outright fraud. All with the intent to force everyone to be vaccinated. The question is why? Let’s start with the vaccine itself. The results in Israel prove what a sham, charade and fraud this all is. The US government and CDC’s argument is that the vaccine is our only chance to survive. And that people are hospitalized and dying with Covid because they are unvaccinated.

Both arguments are pure fraud.

First, are you aware that anyone who dies within 14 days of getting vaccinated is considered “unvaccinated”? No wonder they claim everyone who is dying is unvaccinated. If you die from Covid, whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, they just call you unvaccinated.

If a businessman in the private sector tried that scam, they’d spend the next 20 years in prison for fraud. The CDC has also been using stats of Covid deaths going back to January to make the claim that the deaths […]