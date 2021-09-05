(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, the guy some think is the power behind the throne at the White House, was on CNN today when he was asked about Afghanistan and the Americans still trapped behind enemy lines after the Biden team pulled out.

His response was a perfect example of the Biden team’s inability to be honest and transparent when it comes to this whole issue.

“State of the Union” host Dana Bash asked, “Let’s turn to Afghanistan. More than 100 American citizens were left behind when the last military flight left Kabul earlier this week. What is their status right now? Have any gotten out, and how many are still there?”

Now that’s a simple question, right? At least you could answer the “how many have you gotten out.” Unless the answer is none, and you don’t want to say it. Then you do what Klain did and just say a lot of words that don’t respond to the question. Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain doesn’t know how many Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, how many have gotten out since the military pulled out, or how they’ll be evacuated. pic.twitter.com/mSVliSFNeM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September […]