(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, the guy some think is the power behind the throne at the White House, was on CNN today when he was asked about Afghanistan and the Americans still trapped behind enemy lines after the Biden team pulled out.
His response was a perfect example of the Biden team’s inability to be honest and transparent when it comes to this whole issue.
“State of the Union” host Dana Bash asked, “Let’s turn to Afghanistan. More than 100 American citizens were left behind when the last military flight left Kabul earlier this week. What is their status right now? Have any gotten out, and how many are still there?”
Now that’s a simple question, right? At least you could answer the “how many have you gotten out.” Unless the answer is none, and you don’t want to say it. Then you do what Klain did and just say a lot of words that don’t respond to the question. Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain doesn’t know how many Americans are stranded in Afghanistan, how many have gotten out since the military pulled out, or how they’ll be evacuated. pic.twitter.com/mSVliSFNeM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post