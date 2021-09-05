Even the French have had enough with the draconian lockdown restrictions. Last we visited France, police were walking up to people in outdoor cafes demanding to see their papers. By papers, I mean their v*cc*ne passport . Over the weekend, citizens had enough. They peacefully protested at a mall against having to show their papers to buy things from the Gap. To counter the demonstration, police showed up in riot gear. And beat down a woman without a mask.

I’m going to throw the word “allegedly” in here once since I’m relying on video from an independent French journalist. But I trust him more than I trust American mainstream media reporters talking about horse medicine . According to Google, the funny words in the tweet translate to: ” The Brav M intervenes in the Westfield shopping center and in the subway to disperse the demonstrators #AntiPassSanitaire. Several arrests.”

Other videos from journalists rocking a blue checkmark show a chaotic time at the mall. Here is the French police, of course, retreating. ” The BRAVM is forced to leave the shopping center under the pressure of anti #PassSanitaire. They are followed to the escalators. Current tensions.” BRAVM is a French police […]