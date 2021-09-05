Rachel Maddow is no stranger to fake news. But the MSNBC host’s wild conspiracy theories and inaccurate reporting has typically revolved around political gossip, Capitol Hill intrigue, and a chronic case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

On Saturday, however, the MSNBC host’s personal Twitter account amplified a local tall tale about the drug Ivermectin, which has progressives throwing a tizzy over anecdotal cases that it may have helped some people recover from Covid. ( Joe Rogan being the case in point.) Maddow took the local story and blew it up into a national one. “Patients overdosing on ivermectin backing up rural Oklahoma hospitals, ambulances,” Maddow quoted from a local news article . “‘The scariest one I’ve heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss.’ he said.”

The news article itself gives off signals right away that it is not a legitimate source of information.

“A rural Oklahoma doctor said patients who are taking the horse de-wormer medication, ivermectin, to fight COVID-19 are causing emergency room and ambulance back ups,” News 4 reported on Friday.

“There’s a reason you have to have a doctor to get a prescription for this stuff, because it can be dangerous,” said Dr. Jason McElyea. This poll […]