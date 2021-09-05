A female judge in Afghanistan was hunted by escaped Taliban militants she put in prison, reports Reuters . She spoke on condition of anonymity after reaching safety in Europe.

Her statements corroborate reports that the Taliban emptied Afghanistan’s jails amid their takeover of the country and the withdrawal of US and allied forces.

“Four or five Taliban members came and asked people in my house: ‘Where is this woman judge?’ These were people who I had put in jail,” the judge said.

She was one of a handful of approximately 250 female judges that have been able to obtain safe passage out of Afghanistan. Her evacuation was achieved with the assistance of human rights activists on the ground and the support of the International Association of Woman Judges .

The Taliban’s release of prisoners has “really put the lives of women judges in danger,” the judge said. “Their messages are of fear and complete terror,” she added. They tell me if they do not get rescued their lives are in direct danger.”

The Taliban pledged to uphold women’s and minorities rights, despite a documented history of brutalization, oppression and violence. They clarified that women would maintain their rights “within the delimitations of Islam”.UNICEF controversially […]