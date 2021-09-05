Cameroonian-American physician Dr. Stella Immanuel recently talked about cures for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). She elaborated on these drugs used to treat COVID-19 during the Sept. 1 edition of The Dr. Stella Immanuel Show on Brighteon.TV. In addition, the Texas-based doctor also shared two key tips on preventing COVID-19 from worsening.

Immanuel said: “People call me from the hospital all the time because they are sick and the hospital is refusing to give them the medication that they need.” She then shared a story of a COVID-19 patient she gave ivermectin (IVM) to and how she got into the crosshairs of medical authorities despite the patient recovering.

According to the doctor, she once had a male COVID-19 patient in a state where she had a newly obtained license. He also suffered liver disease but did not divulge it to her. “That would have been a death sentence,” Immanuel said. Nevertheless, she recommended that the patient take IVM and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) afterward – and the patient got well.

However, Immanuel received a complaint from the state’s medical board for treating the COVID-19 patient with HCQ and IVM. The complaint said the two drugs would have put the patient at risk of liver failure. Immanuel nevertheless defended her decision to prescribe the two drugs. “The patient is alive [and COVID-19] would have taken [him] out,” she said.

Her espousal of IVM came in stark contrast to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which warned people about using the anti-parasitic drug against COVID-19. It said that aside from not being approved as a COVID-19 treatment, many patients “required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating” with animal-grade IVM.

Immanuel: Treating COVID-19 calls for multi-drug approach

The doctor also shared her thoughts on the long-term use of IVM and HCQ. “There are many doctors … that will give you HCQ and IVM [for prevention.] I know there’s a whole thing going on about IVM right now, but as to HCQ – it is a better medication for prevention. HCQ [being used] long-term … has been tried and tested … for a long time,” Immanuel said.

She mentioned her recommended use of IVM for treating COVID-19. “I actually give IVM for sick patients and I give it for two [to] three days. I do it for day one, three and five – and I stop it. I don’t prefer IVM for long-term [use],” Immanuel elaborated. Given that the use of the anti-parasitic drug only began in April 2020, there was not much data regarding its long-term use, she argued. (Related: Arkansas Medical Board investigates doctor for SAVING thousands of lives with ivermectin… because only VACCINES and ventilators are allowed.)

Immanuel also had strong words for doctors espousing the use of one drug alone to treat COVID-19. “You are doing the patient a disservice. All these things work in conjunction with each other. It’s a multi-drug approach. It is not one-drug only. That does not make sense,” she said. Her remarks were directed at doctors recommending IVM-only, HCQ-only or budesonide-only approaches.

“When a patient gets sick, we put them on HCQ, IVM, Zithromax [or] budesonide; we put them on a steroid; we give them albuterol if they need to,” Immanuel noted. She added that “fifteen months into taking care of COVID-19 patients, I pretty much have developed cocktails that work.” (Related: Study shows triple treatment including hydroxychloroquine and zinc leads to fewer hospitalizations.)

Immanuel shares two tips for people

The Texas-based physician shared two tips for everyone to be healthy and not get into a “situation of desperation.” First, she recommended that sick patients stay hydrated. Immanuel recommended that patients drink electrolyte beverages side from water alone.

She said: “Even if you don’t feel like drinking … [or] eating, please make sure you’re eating … [or] drinking. Force yourself to do it. If you don’t, you’re [going to] get dehydrated and the disease is [going to] get worse.”

Second, she warned that patients should go see a doctor as soon as they experience any symptoms of COVID-19. “When you have that first sniffle, don’t stay home … [and] think, ‘this is just a cold that is [going to] go away.’ Please try and just get to a doctor, get to us before we get to a place where you’re too sick for us to take care of you,” Immanuel said.

Pandemic.news has more stories about HCQ, IVM and other common drugs that can cure COVID-19.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:















