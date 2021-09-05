Editor’s Commentary: I know this video is a little old. We first covered it almost a month ago. It’s also extremely epic, so publishing it again and getting commentary on it from Dr. Joseph Mercola is worth being repetitive.

Many of us are in the fight of our lives. If that means hammering points home over and over again, so be it. The powers-that-be have no problem being repetitive with their drumbeat of vaccine mandates, face mask tyranny, and universal lockdowns, so we need to be just as aggressive if not more so. With that said, here’s Dr. Dan Stock with commentary from Dr. Mercola…

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Dr. Daniel Stock, functional medicine physician from Indiana, presented information to his local school board on mandated vaccines and masks. It was videotaped and went viral before being banned by YouTube for “violating” their guidelines

Stock claims current public health policies could not eradicate the virus since no other virus that has an animal reservoir has ever been eradicated, naming influenza, cold viruses and respiratory syncytial virus as examples

He stated the only way a vaccine mandate should be considered is if there were no other available effective treatment. He successfully treated over 15 patients in his small area of McCordsville with a protocol similar to the FLCCC, which he said negates the argument for a mandatory vaccine

Following his presentation, a local TV station took Stock’s statement and skewed the facts in an effort to discredit his claims

It’s vital to share and spread the real truth — the counternarrative to the propaganda — yourself, as far and wide as possible because truth is always more potent than lies, the success of propaganda relies on the censoring of truth

In this six-minute video, Dr. Daniel Stock from McCordsville, Indiana, tells the Mount Vernon Community Schools school board that COVID mask and vaccine mandates are not about the real science, saying1 “I would suggest we still have a problem because we are doing things that are not useful.” He went on to say:2

“And we’re getting our information from the Indiana State Board of Health and the CDC who actually don’t bother to read science …” But I would have to disagree with Stock, as I think the CDC and other health agencies are fully aware of the research — they are just choosing to advance another agenda.

There can be no other reason for the circuitous logic used by health experts to promote a vaccine that they acknowledge3 can’t completely prevent you from getting the disease or keep you from spreading it, but instead has had thousands of devastating side effects recorded in a public database.4

What’s worse, the numbers of people who have died or who are disabled from this vaccine, which was developed by companies who hold no liability,5 is all but ignored by the mainstream media.

As I discuss below, if ever before you doubted there is an undercurrent of evil pushing and censoring information, this short presentation by a functional medicine doctor at a small school board meeting has all the earmarks of what has been happening on a larger scale across social media and mainstream news agencies. Of course, YouTube quickly removed it, saying it “violated YouTube’s community guidelines.”

This doctor, whose profession is based on science, is part of a group of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals whose opposition to mandated COVID jabs, has spurred Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to say their freedom-of-choice positions are exactly why mandates should be issued.6

Quickly following Stock’s presentation, “fact checkers” from a local TV station, WTHR, reviewed the video and twisted the information, point-by-point, to disparage Stock and call him responsible for even sharing it.7 Before I go over each of their points, let’s first take a quick look at the content of the video that caused such a stir.

Indiana Doctor Uses Real Evidence to Call Out School Board

Stock didn’t just stand in front of the school board making wild claims. Rather, he provided the board with a flash drive containing the actual studies — some from the National Institutes of Health — to back up his claims. A parent group called the Hancock County Indiana Patriots posted the entire contents of the flash drive on their website.8 In addition to the studies he used, I have provided others here, which may overlap with his:

Masks are relatively ineffective against viral spread.9,10

Viruses with animal reservoirs cannot be eradicated since they can continue to replicate and spread through animals, including companion animals like dogs as the CDC has documented with COVID-19.11

Viruses wait for the immune system to become deranged (dysfunctional), like what happens with the vaccine to cause symptoms.12,13

Smallpox had no animal reservoirs, which is why the vaccine program eradicated the illness.14 Because the COVID virus cannot be filtered and it has animal reservoirs, we cannot make it go away. This is the same process that happens with influenza, the common cold, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenoviral respiratory syndromes or any other infectious disease with animal reservoirs.

The only way that a vaccine restriction/mandate should be considered is if there were no other treatment available. However, as Stock points out, there ARE treatments available. For example, after treating over 15 COVID-19 patients with Ivermectin, vitamin D loading and zinc, Stock said that none of them came close to the hospital.15

Stock points out that when vaccinated, you get infected and you shed pathogens, but you don’t usually get symptomatic from it. So, you can’t stop the spread of the virus because people who are vaccinated will continue to harbor and spread the virus.

Fauci has recently confirmed that people who took the COVID shot harbor enough Delta variant virus to infect others.16

What Were the Manipulations That Media Used to Refute Stock?

The information that WTHR channel 13 in Indianapolis “fact checked” and how they subtly manipulated it to discredit Stock for sharing what they called misinformation is on their website below, with my counterpoints.17 My answers to their questions are below:

WTHR: Is the coronavirus “spread by aerosol particles which are small enough to go through every mask?” My answer: Fauci hinted in his interview with “60 Minutes” that masks may prevent “a droplet” from coming through, but “it’s not providing the protection people think that it is.”18

WTHR: Can COVID-19 vaccines cause the immune system to “become deranged”? My answer: A better term for this may have been dysfunctional. Studies have demonstrated vaccines adversely affect the immune system. One study in 2011 found, “Our model shows that immunization against persistent viral infections can, under some circumstances, lead to an increase in pathology following infection.”19 Another found multiple flu shots may reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.20

WTHR: Can COVID-19 cause antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) or vaccine-enhanced disease (VED), which would cause a vaccinated person to have a more severe disease if caught? My answer: ADE is something I’ve written about several times in the last year.21,22 However, since my content is taken down after 48 hours, you may want to review my interview with Robert Kennedy in May 2020,23 during which he aptly described some of the problems with the current shot program, including how ADE affected animals in the 2003 program against coronavirus during which all the animals died from ADE.

WTHR: Is it true vaccines do not stop infection? My answer: Stock was talking about eradicating them, not stopping an infection in a single person. Fauci said during several interviews, including most recently in “Meet the Press,” “Since no vaccine is 100% protective, there will be what we call breakthrough infections.”24 With breakthrough infections in people whose viral load can transmit the illness to another person,25 this vaccine cannot eradicate COVID-19.

WTHR: Is Ivermectin, vitamin-D and/or zinc an approved treatment for COVID-19? My answer: When you listen to the video, Stock never says that Ivermectin, vitamin D and zinc are APPROVED treatments. He said only that he used it to treat over 15 patients successfully. The FLCCC has also successfully used a very similar treatment protocol around the world.26



Stock also encouraged the school board to ask themselves why mandatory vaccine and mask steps were being taken for this virus when they’ve never been in effect for the common cold, the influenza virus or RSV, which has recently filled hospitals in Australia and New Zealand with severely ill newborns and infants27 and is currently wreaking havoc in the U.S.28,29

He also highlighted studies that show that people previously infected with COVID not only get no benefit at all from the vaccine, but get two to four times worse side effects. And, he added, it’s vaccinated individuals who are helping to spread the virus. “The Centers for Disease Control and the Indiana Department of Health are giving you very bad scientific guidance,” he said. When interviewed by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Stock said:30

“Well, this virus like every other respiratory virus has animal reservoirs and in all the history of Medicine, we’ve only eradicated one virus and that was smallpox, which had no animal reservoir. It only affected humans.

Because some of those animals are actually domestic animals, there is just no way to escape the virus. That’s why we can’t escape influenza or the common cold … It seems to me that focusing on immune system improvement whether through a vaccine or non-vaccine methods is the more rational approach to this.”

When Will Media Acknowledge the Vaccine-Injured and Deaths?

Vaccine injury and death are not new to the VAERS program. The system was established in 1990 as a voluntary National early warning system. The program “accepts and analyzes reports of adverse events (possible side effects) after a person has received a vaccination.”31 And, according to the VAERS, there have been a total of 1,357,036 adverse events recorded in the system through July 30, 2021.

If you subtract the events recorded from the COVID jab from the overall number and divide by 31 (the number of years the system has been recording voluntary reports) you are left with an average of 26,183.8 reports every year. But, as of July 30, 2021, there were 545,337 reports of adverse events, including 12,000 deaths,32 from the COVID-19 jab alone. These events include a range of severity from fainting to heart problems to death.

The first COVID-19 shot was administered December 14, 2020, in New York.33 If you assume the same number of events will be reported each month in 2021, and no events were reported in 2020, we may expect the total injuries from this vaccine to be 934,863.

This could mean that by the end of 2021 the number of adverse events reported from the COVID injection program all by itself could be 35 times greater than the average number reported each year for the last 31 years. By comparison, the swine flu vaccine released in 1976 was abruptly stopped when the vaccine caused approximately 1 in 100,000 persons to develop Guillain-Barre syndrome and resulted in 53 deaths.34

During Fauci’s recent interview with “Meet the Press,” even though he was asked leading questions about vaccine mandates, breakthrough infections and booster shots, at no time was there a discussion about the hundreds of thousands of people being injured by the vaccine. So, at what point will mainstream news media “discover” the vast number of people injured by this injection?

Fauci’s Circular Logic Is Frightening

In an interview with “Meet the Press,”35 Fauci defends his positions on public health using logic that could make sense only if you don’t stop to evaluate his statements. His arguments are in line with the vacillating positions he’s taken since the beginning of the pandemic, beginning with a conversation that he may have come to regret. In what was likely an honest opinion, Fauci explained that using a mask in the community was unnecessary and, specifically:36

“The masks are important for someone who is infected to prevent them from infecting someone else. There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.

When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And often, there are unintended consequences. People keep fiddling with the mask and people keep touching their face.”

In other words, based on his “expert” knowledge, wearing a mask in the community would not be effective. But just three months later in an interview on “TheStreet,” Fauci justified changing his expert advice to begin wearing masks by saying:37

“It is a very unusual infection. I’ve quite frankly never seen anything like it, where a single, well characterized virus in an individual is going to have a range of manifestations that go from being completely asymptomatic, no symptoms at all, to having a few symptoms that don’t bother you much to having symptoms that are enough to keep you home, to have symptoms enough to keep you in bed really feeling poorly for a couple of weeks to having the symptoms and signs of having to go to a hospital to then possibly having to go to intensive care and then to dying.”

And then, the end of July 2021, Fauci defends yet another turnabout, saying the reason vaccinated persons still need to wear masks, both indoors and out, is because “if you do get infected you might spread it to somebody else”38 The science didn’t change, Fauci claims. “The virus changed.”

Is This Logic Contagious?

In other words, while government agencies openly acknowledge that a SARS-CoV-2 infection is flu-like in the way it evolves,39,40 it seems odd that Fauci’s characterization of COVID-19 spread is something he’s “quite frankly never seen anything like.” The fact is it’s a respiratory virus that acts like, well, a respiratory virus. Unfortunately, Fauci’s convoluted logic appears to be catching on.

On Fox News, Carlson references a video of Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.. who had been out sick with coronavirus. When he returned to the floor of the Senate, Lindsey said:41,42

“If you haven’t been vaccinated regarding the COVID problem you need to get vaccinated. I’ve been vaccinated and I got COVID anyway. Couple really bad days but I’m doing better, and I feel on the mend … I think the vaccine is safe and it works.”

Carlson commented: “Think about that, it’s like a Zen koan. You can spend the rest of your life trying to unravel the reasoning there, and never do it. It’s the sound of one hand clapping.”43 What Carlson doesn’t mention is Graham’s comments that he “feel(s) on the mend” while stuffing his mask into his pocket and stating that he believes “the worst is behind me.”

Propaganda Is Alive and Well in 2021

Propaganda is likely a word you’ve heard bandied about in the press as major news outlets try to undermine and vilify doctors, nurses and other health experts who speak out against the genetic experimentation being done on a global scale. In an essay in 2019, Gregory Asmolov from Kings College London writes:44

“Propaganda is no longer just a tool for changing your opinion. Now, in our digitally mediated world, propaganda is a pathway to instantaneous participation in political conflicts from the safety and comfort of your living room chair.”

Mainstream media are trying desperately to convince the public any evidence-based research and data that don’t agree with a CDC or WHO press release either flat-out incorrect, biased or misleading. Yet, once you understand that just six corporations control 90% of the news45 with selective information, images and censorship of the true facts, it’s easy to see why a doctor like Stock is a shining light in the midst of all the darkness.

What the media are doing to control your thoughts and ability to express yourself is the very definition of propaganda, and not the strategies used by scientists who want to publish the facts and not censor them. When coupled with a government promoting the same tactics, propaganda can be devastating.

One way to counteract this is to share and spread the truth — the counternarrative to the propaganda — yourself, as far and wide as possible. Because truth is always more potent than lies, the success of propaganda relies on the censoring of truth.

My latest book, “The Truth About COVID-19,” is an instant best seller. With hundreds of thousands of copies sold, it has a nearly perfect 5-star rating so grab your copy of the #1 best-selling book on Amazon today before Biden bans it.

